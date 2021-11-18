Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,330 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 978,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

