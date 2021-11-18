Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,330 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 978,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
