Insider Selling: Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.