Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLMR traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

