Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLMR traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.