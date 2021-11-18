Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 1,065,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,404. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

