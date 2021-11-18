Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells 7,573 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $666,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 540,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.