Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KWR traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $252.16. 67,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

