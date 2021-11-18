Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 12,565 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RPRX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 2,381,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,744. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.