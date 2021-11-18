Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 682,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

