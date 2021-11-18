Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 6,246 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,440. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

