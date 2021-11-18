Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 48,684 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,048,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972,041. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

