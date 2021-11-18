Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 1,298 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -289.09 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.