Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 141,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

