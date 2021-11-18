Insider Selling: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SUN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sunoco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

