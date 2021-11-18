Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells 7,964 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,368,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 655,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

