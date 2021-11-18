Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 3,438 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HNST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 55,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

