Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary A. Coombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,799. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

