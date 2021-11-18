Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Sells 16,993 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

