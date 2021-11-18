Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

