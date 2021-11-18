Insider Selling: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 13,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $966.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

