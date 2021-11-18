Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 251 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

ZEN stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,981. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.