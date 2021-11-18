Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 929,327 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI remained flat at $$77.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,576. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

