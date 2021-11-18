Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $311,640.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. 158,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

