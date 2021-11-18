Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSIT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,827 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

