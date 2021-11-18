Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches Market Cap of $146,079.30

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $146,079.30 and $874,335.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

