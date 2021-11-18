Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $29,733.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

