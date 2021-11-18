Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 465,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,820,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

