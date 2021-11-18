Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,476,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,388. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

