International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

