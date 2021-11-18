Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $7.29 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.29 billion and $355.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,774,584 coins and its circulating supply is 182,306,035 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

