Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Interra Copper stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.