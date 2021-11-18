Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.94. 1,320,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.96.
In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
