Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.94. 1,320,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $646.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.96.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

