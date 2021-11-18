Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.94. 1,320,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.96.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.