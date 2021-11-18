Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

