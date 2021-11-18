Invesco Ltd. Sells 34,907 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.38% of Northwest Bancshares worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.