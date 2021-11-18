Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $401.68

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $401.68 and last traded at $401.35, with a volume of 918632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average of $361.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

