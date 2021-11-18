Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $401.68

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $401.68 and last traded at $401.35, with a volume of 918632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average of $361.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.