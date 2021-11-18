Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 99,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,775. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

