Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

