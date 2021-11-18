Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (ARGTF, BBWI, FRFHF, HRUFF, LBLCF, M, MTRAF, NVDA, RLLMF, TJX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 18th:
Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Gordon Haskett from $37.00 to $50.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $375.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $81.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
