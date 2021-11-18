Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ATCO (ACO.X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):

11/18/2021 – ATCO was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.

11/17/2021 – ATCO was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ATCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATCO stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.57. 291,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,178. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,150 shares of company stock worth $637,541.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

