Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ATCO (ACO.X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):
- 11/18/2021 – ATCO was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.
- 11/17/2021 – ATCO was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – ATCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/20/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ATCO stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.57. 291,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,178. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.
In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,150 shares of company stock worth $637,541.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.