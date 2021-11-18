Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 18th (AYLA, BARK, BLPH, CFRUY, CLDT, CMCO, CRBP, CSPR, EADSY, ECOM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 18th:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.