Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avnet (AVT)

11/1/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

10/29/2021 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/7/2021 – Avnet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Avnet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avnet stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avnet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 151.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 672.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

