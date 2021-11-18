Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

British Land (LON: BLND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – British Land had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/2/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 529.10 ($6.91) on Thursday. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 502.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

