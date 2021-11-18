Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently:

11/17/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.65 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/4/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.95 ($3.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/23/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.25 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

