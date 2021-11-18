Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/15/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,443. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

