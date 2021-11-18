Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,479% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after buying an additional 870,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.35.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

