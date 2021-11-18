Investors Purchase High Volume of Catalent Call Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the average daily volume of 285 call options.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Catalent by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 61.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

