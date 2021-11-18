Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Acquires £4,169 in Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,446.83).

Shares of IES traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 532,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,577. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.81. The firm has a market cap of £88.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

