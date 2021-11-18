Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.