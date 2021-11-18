IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $756.41 million and $192.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.00350931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

