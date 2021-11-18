IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $3.27 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and $1.35 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00005551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.